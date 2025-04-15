Opinion: Missourians Need Protection of Consumer Choice

In recent years, regulators and activists have attempted to phase out new fuel-powered equipment. This isn’t just about electric vehicle mandates but instead a creeping restriction of the tools people rely on daily. Whether it’s new limitations on small engines or a total phaseout of new fuel-powered vehicles, the goal is the same: forcing people into expensive alternatives that may not meet fully consumers’ needs.

Right now, these concerns might seem far-off for many Missourians. But HB1455 is a preemptive move to safeguard against local governments or future state administrations with more radical views than the rest of the state. It ensures that fuel-powered vehicles, machinery, and tools remain available for the workers, businesses, and homeowners who depend on them. That means farmers keep their diesel tractors, landscapers keep their gas mowers and backpack blowers, and families keep their reliable gas stoves – and government keeps out of the way.

If electric or alternative fuels work better, people will adopt them on their own like every new technology. But that should be the consumers’ choice, not bureaucrats or elected officials pushing radical agendas. This bill protects a truly free market and prevents laws and regulations that would artificially limit fuel-powered equipment.

Missouri shouldn’t follow California down the path of bans and mandates. Passing HB1455 ensures that Missouri continues to prioritize choice, affordability, and practicality. We shouldn’t have to settle for less.