Opinion: USDA Needs Its Full Leadership Team

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) recently chaired a critical hearing to confirm Stephen Vaden as the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Deputy Secretary. The timing couldn’t be more vital. American agriculture is staring down a perfect storm: global trade tensions, persistent market volatility, Farm Bill uncertainty, and rising input costs. And yet, USDA – the agency tasked with serving rural America – is operating without its second-in-command.

USDA has an enormous and essential mission: to support American agriculture, strengthen food security, advance rural development, conserve natural resources, expand international markets, and safeguard our nation’s food supply. Twenty-nine agencies and offices are under USDA’s umbrella with nearly 100,000 employees, more than 4,000 offices in all fifty states and U.S. territories, and a presence in more than 170 countries through the Foreign Agricultural Service. USDA’s Deputy Secretary is responsible for coordinating the efforts of the Department’s vast workforce – ensuring that USDA delivers on its mission for the American people.

Stephen Vaden is the ideal complement to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. Secretary Rollins is an exceptional communicator and consistently promotes American agriculture in the media and local communities across America. She is a trusted leader within the Trump Administration and has a heart to serve agriculture and rural communities. Judge Vaden’s experience serving as USDA’s General Counsel, as a U.S. Court of International Trade judge, and growing up on his family’s diversified row crop farm makes him an outstanding candidate to serve as USDA’s Deputy Secretary. Many agricultural organizations support Judge Vaden’s nomination, including The Poultry Federation, Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, and the Missouri Soybean Association. Secretary Rollins deserves the opportunity to have her team, including Judge Vaden, confirmed by the Senate.

Unfortunately, ongoing delays in the U.S. Senate – driven by procedural tactics and partisan gridlock – have kept nominees from receiving timely votes. Senate Democrats continue to force long debates on procedural motions requiring the maximum possible time before allowing a nomination vote. Now that the U.S. Senate has completed cabinet-level confirmations, I hope common sense will prevail and that highly qualified nominees for non-cabinet-level positions can proceed without further delay. While political theatre might win some points from partisans, it doesn’t help American agriculture or the rural communities USDA serves.

It’s no secret that American agriculture is on the front line of today’s geopolitics, and USDA faces a historic set of challenges. The nominees put forward by Secretary Rollins, including Judge Vaden, deserve swift consideration and confirmation. Rural America is counting on it, and with Senator Boozman’s outstanding leadership as the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, I’m confident USDA’s full leadership team will arrive soon. It’s time to let USDA get to work.