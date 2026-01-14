Opinion: RSV Vaccine Vital to Missouri Children

As former chair of the Missouri House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee and a pharmacist for over 40 years, I have dedicated my life to improving community health. I have helped countless families access the resources and information they need to make informed health decisions, working closely with doctors to ensure patients receive safe and effective treatments to help tackle illnesses.

Some of our state’s most vulnerable populations are small infants, whose immune systems are still developing. For these children, even common illnesses can have serious consequences. To help keep them safe, families should ensure their babies receive proper immunizations, particularly against illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

I cannot overstate just how dangerous RSV is for infants. This virus infects the lungs and respiratory tract, narrowing a baby’s airways and making it difficult for them to breathe and stay hydrated. Each year, an estimated 80,000 infants are hospitalized because of RSV, making it the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the country. On top of that, RSV can lead kids to develop long-term respiratory issues like recurrent wheezing, asthma development, and impaired lung function.

Now, RSV has made its way into Missouri. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory illnesses like RSV and the flu are on the rise, with several counties reporting a high number of cases.

In recent years, we’ve seen several medical advances made to help tackle RSV. That includes the development of FDA-approved RSV immunizations. Research has shown that they help sharply reduce the incidence and severity of lower respiratory tract infections, leading to fewer infant hospitalizations. By using these tools, parents can better rest assured that their baby is properly protected from RSV.

To make sure small children are best protected from RSV, however, they need to be immunized at the right times. Because the RSV season runs from October to March, babies born during this period should be immunized within their first week of life, while those born beforehand should receive immunization about two weeks before the season begins. To help clear up any confusion, both the Department of Health and Human Services’ latest guidance and medical professionals agree that these recommendations will help protect babies against RSV.

I am grateful for the fact that we now have a safe and effective way to protect young babies from RSV. I encourage expecting parents and families with children less than one year old to take advantage of this option to keep their child safe this RSV season.