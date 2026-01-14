Press Release: Niles Stephens announces campaign for vacant Missouri House seat

WILDWOOD, MO — Local Republican committeeman Niles Stephens announced today that he is running for the open seat in Missouri House District 110, following the resignation of former Rep. Justin Sparks. Stephens will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026 with hopes of continuing to the general election in November.

“I have served our community as both a volunteer and elected official for many years, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving at the state level,” said Stephens. “My focus is on the families of Wildwood and Clarkson Valley. Our family has been blessed to call Wildwood home since 2011, and I am running to be a strong voice for the neighbors who make our corner of Missouri great.”

Stephens is running on a platform centered on conservative values, smaller government, and fiscal responsibility. His priorities include lowering taxes, reducing government spending, and making government interactions faster and easier for Missouri families. He also supports giving law enforcement the tools they need to keep communities safe and improving education so parents have more options and a stronger voice in their children’s learning.

“Government spending is outpacing what our families can afford to pay. Since the pandemic, government budgets have exploded while small businesses and employees are still trying to catch up. Missourians are taxed out—families are at risk of losing their homes because of insane property taxes and skyrocketing costs of living. I will fight for hardworking families at the Capitol and ensure Missourians can still achieve their American Dream.”

Stephens lives in the Wildwood Town Center with his wife, Michelle, and their three children. He has spent the last 20 years working as the general manager of a high-rise window washing business. An active community volunteer, Stephens has donated his time to youth sports, the church, and neighborhood activities. In his free time, he enjoys hiking Wildwood’s trail system, kayaking the Meramec, and cooking for his family. Additionally, he serves in a leadership role with MO Tax Relief Now, where he advocates for making life more affordable for Missouri families.