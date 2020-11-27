Opinion: St. Louis marks a new era in global history

Saturday, Nov. 7 was an important day for St. Louis and for victims of communism around the world. Historically, Vladimir Lenin’s coup against the Russian dumas on Nov. 7, 1917, opened a new stage in human history — one of human suffering in which more than 100 million have died under communism. But this year, just over a century after the Bolshevik Revolution, while one-fifth of the world’s population still lives under the control of communist regimes, St. Louis took a stand against oppression and tyranny.

This year, the Board of Aldermen passed a courtesy resolution to “recognize and honor the many St. Louisans who are victims of Communist regimes who now enrich our city and the members of the St. Louis Commission of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation [VOC-STL] who work tirelessly on this issue.” Also noting that many “residents of St. Louis have fled communist regimes, including those of Vietnam, Nicaragua, Cambodia, and Venezuela for a better life in the United States,” Mayor Lyda Krewson issued the first-ever proclamation to establish Nov. 7, 2020, as Victims of Communism Memorial Day in St. Louis.

St. Louis has reason to celebrate this important milestone. As the Commission’s director, I am deeply honored by the VOC-STL recognition, but I am also reminded of the need for our work in advancing human rights. The board resolution passed with the board’s president and 12 alderpeople adding their names alongside sponsor Alderwoman Carol Howard. However, a smaller group presented strong objections that were unfortunately based on false information.

First, Alderwoman Rice objected to the proposition and stated that the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a nonprofit organization known to support conservative issues, had written the resolution. This is not true as clarified by the resolution’s sponsor. ALEC did adopt a Victims of Communism Memorial Day resolution written by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in 2018 as an official model policy, but ALEC did not write the language. What is most concerning about this objection is the suggestion that legislation should be approved based upon who wrote it and not by what it states. There were other alderpeople who disagree with ALEC but approved the resolution and its language.

Other false statements for objection included: that this resolution was an attempt to ostracize, shame, punish, and exclude; that supporters of the resolution lacked an understanding of history and systems of government; and that the resolution reeked of McCarthyism and was part of a larger Republican scheme. Even after hearing from one of two local residents who lived oppressed under communism while growing up in the Soviet Union, one alderperson went so far as to justify the Red Revolution in Russia. Another stated that “those people need to work it out themselves” and even another requested to hear from the “true” victims of communism, including Cubans, despite having a Cuban American in the meeting who shared his thoughts in the virtual meeting’s chat feature.

What message are these dissenting officials sending to residents who themselves or whose families have survived communist oppression and tyranny? Much like the swastika, images of the hammer and sickle are painful reminders of what happens when extremist ideologies are put into practice.

This resolution is not partisan. Democrats and Republicans alike have supported legislation recognizing victims of communism at the state and national level, including Jason Chipman, Marcy Kaptur, Dan Lipinski, Steve Roberts, Adam Schiff, Chris Smith, President Bill Clinton who signed the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation into law following a unanimous Act of Congress in 1993, and President George W. Bush who dedicated the Victims of Communism Memorial statue in Washington, D.C., in 2007.

There is no language in Howard’s resolution about suppressing ideas, no language about shame or punishment. The misinformation presented by elected officials is startling, particularly when precipitated by a rise in communist activity in St. Louis where local Communist Party USA leaders have run for office (and more recently have written in opposition to Howard’s resolution). The message “Don’t Vote, Fight for Revolution,” alongside communist symbols, was posted around the city prior to the recent election. Considering this, and after hearing from one of three victims of communism who joined the meeting, it is hard to understand how an elected official would refuse to support the victims of communism. Why would anyone disparage the experiences of local victims of communism and deny their recognition?

Nov. 7 was a day of milestones and a day to remind us of the work needed in St. Louis. The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation is “devoted to commemorating the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world and to pursuing the freedom of those still living under totalitarian regimes.” While we work to support local victims of communism in St. Louis, we also recognize all victims, and we believe in the freedom and independence of all captive nations and peoples. For more information and to join our effort, please visit victimsofcommunism.org/stl.