Parson appoints William M. Corrigan, Jr. as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed William M. Corrigan, Jr. as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable John Warner, Jr.

Mr. Corrigan, of St. Louis, currently serves as a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.