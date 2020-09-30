Parson declares September 30 State Employee Appreciation Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring September 30, 2020, State Employee Appreciation Day to honor state of Missouri employees.

“Our state team members work tirelessly each and every day for the people of this state. Since COVID-19, they have stepped up to continue providing critical services to Missourians and ensure business does not stop,” Governor Parson said. “We are proud of their commitment to public service and extend our appreciation to them not just today but every day of the year.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team members have answered the challenge to keep state government running for our citizens,” Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann said. “Their mission remains focused on delivering results for our citizens, safely, and improving state government.”

“Our team members are vital to keeping Missouri moving forward and have been inspiring me with their devotion to public service throughout COVID-19,” Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said. “It is an honor to work among so many talented colleagues. We are beyond grateful for your service.”

June was State Employee Recognition Month. This proclamation further recognizes Missouri state employees for their efforts to improve the state, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can follow State Employee Recognition Day on social media at #WeServeMo. To view the proclamation, click here.