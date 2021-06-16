Parson fills 5 county office vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson filled five county office vacancies.

Densil Allen Jr., of Knob Noster, was appointed as the Johnson County Presiding Commissioner.

Dr. Allen is a former veterinarian and owned and operated Warrensburg Animal Hospital until his retirement. He has also owned and operated Allen’s Auction Service and taught animal science courses at the University of Central Missouri. Dr. Allen has served as a board member for Central Bank of Warrensburg, an advisory board member for the Warrensburg FFA, and the president of West Central Electric Cooperative board. He is also a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Association, and American Quarter Horse Association. Dr. Allen earned a Bachelor of Science in animal husbandry and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Sonja Childers, of Rolla, was appointed as the Phelps County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Childers has 17 years of experience in the Phelps County Courthouse and recently served as Chief Deputy and Principal Clerk for the Phelps County Circuit Court. She has also served as the Secretary to the 25th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge. She is a member of the Missouri Professional Association of Court Clerks and holds a Missouri Real Estate License. In 2014, she participated in the Institute for Court Management-Court Performance Standards, hosted by the National Center for State Courts. Ms. Childers graduated from Drury University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Jamie Kaylor, of Ewing, was appointed as the Lewis County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Kaylor currently serves as the Interim Lewis County Circuit Clerk. Previously she served as Deputy Lewis County Circuit Clerk and as a Certified Court Administrator for the City of LaGrange. She has also served as Historian and Region 3 Director for the Missouri Association for Court Administration. Ms. Kaylor received a Court Administration Certificate and Advanced Court Administration Certificate from Missouri State University.

Carla Markt, of Oregon, was appointed as the Holt County First District Commissioner.

Ms. Markt served as the Holt County First District Commissioner from 2016 until her retirement in 2020 when she chose not to seek re-election. She has also previously served as the Holt County Assessor and Holt County Floodplain Coordinator. Ms. Markt is a member of the Missouri River Recovery and Implementation Committee and is a past member of the Missouri Assessor’s Association.

David Stubblefield, of Alton, was appointed as the Oregon County Presiding Commissioner.

Mr. Stubblefield is the owner and operator of Stubblefield Farms, a cow/calf operation in Alton. Previously, he co-owned and operated Stubblefield Implement – a John Deere implement dealership. Mr. Stubblefield received the Oregon County Farm Family of the Year award in 2017. He currently serves as the Chair of the Oregon County Soil & Water Board and is a former member of the FCS Financial Board of Directors. He previously served on the Oregon County Fair Board and Oregon County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.