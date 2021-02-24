Parson makes 5 appointments to various boards, commissions

He fills 1 county office vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Annette Charles, of Lebanon, was appointed as the Laclede County Public Administrator.

Ms. Charles was appointed as the Interim Laclede County Public Administrator upon resignation of the incumbent. She previously served as Deputy Public Administrator and Office Bookkeeper for the Laclede County Public Administrator’s Office since 2017. Ms. Charles has past experience as a student financial resource assistant for the University of Central Missouri and as the Office Manager and Assistant Director of Support Services for Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare.

Anne-Marie Clarke, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Ms. Clarke served the Family Court for the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis City for more than 33 years. She started her service as a Hearing Officer for the Family Court and was appointed as Family Court Commissioner in 1998, serving in that capacity until her retirement in 2019. She is a lifetime member of the National Bar Association, previously serving as Judicial Council Chair. She is a past president of the Mound City Bar Association and was the first Black person elected to the Board of Governors of The Missouri Bar Association in 1986. She was also the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Police Commissioners for St. Louis City and became the first woman to serve as president of the organization. Ms. Clarke holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Northwest Missouri State University and Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Hollie Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Ms. Elliott has been the Executive Director of the Dallas County Economic Development Group since 2017. Previously, she was the Public Affairs Manager for the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Elliott serves as a board member for the New Growth Women’s Business Center, City of Buffalo Rotary, Dallas County Community Foundation, and the University of Missouri Dallas County Extension. She is also a member of the Southwest Council of Governments, Springfield Regional Economic Partnership, and Missouri Economic Development Council. Ms. Elliott holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural communications and a Master of Science in administrative studies and agriculture advocacy from Missouri State University.

Mr. C. Phillip Hoffman, of Trenton, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Mr. Hoffman has worked for his family’s agriculture input supply business since 1976. In 2014, the family business was acquired by GFG Agriservices, LLC. Mr. Hoffman and his brother were retained to manage the business until his retirement in 2017. He and his brother are now partners in their family’s cow-calf operation in Trenton. Mr. Hoffman is active within his local community as a member of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, North Central Missouri Fair Board, and the University of Missouri Thompson Farm Advisory Board. He has also been a member of the University of Missouri Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow (ALOT) and served on the Missouri Agribusiness Association (MO-AG) board. Mr. Hoffman holds a Bachelor of Science in agronomy from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Brian Neuner, of Columbia, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission.

Mr. Neuner currently serves as the Chief Development and Marketing Officer for Special Olympics of Missouri. Prior to joining Special Olympics of Missouri, he served as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Joe Machens Dealerships. Mr. Neuner is an Emmy award winning journalist for Outstanding Sports Reporting and a two-time winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. He is a board member of Safety Net, which supports law enforcement in Central Missouri, and the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Advisory Council. He has supported the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Central Missouri Step Up for Down Syndrome, and the American Alzheimer’s Assocation. Mr. Neuner also served on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees for more than 12 years. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Abigail Pinegar-Rose, of Ozark, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.

Ms. Pinegar-Rose is the Marketing Director for Pinegar Chevrolet in Republic and Pinegar Chevrolet Buick GMC in Branson. She is also the Developer and Manager of Wildwood Plaza in Republic. Ms. Pinegar-Rose is the President of Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, Vice President of Dream Factory of Southwest Missouri, and a member of the Steering and Design Committee for Greenwood Event Center. She holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from Missouri State University.