PHOTOS: The Missouri Times Statesman of the Year event with Senator Roy Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Times honored Senator Roy Blunt with its annual Statesman of the Year award on Feb. 23, 2022.

“Naming Senator Roy Blunt as our Statesman of the Year was the shortest decision in the history of the event,” The Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn said. “He embodies everything that we hope for in Missouri. On the Mount Rushmore of Missouri senators, there are obviously the names of Thomas Hart Benton and Kit Bond. Today, there is equally no question that Roy Blunt is on that list.”

Nearly 1,000 people gathered at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters in the capital city to recognize Blunt’s service to Missouri. The senior senator has decided not to seek re-election this year, capping his 50 years of public service to the state.

Photos below are courtesy of Jessalynn Cairer.

