Long-time executive to leave MFH to lead foundation in Georgia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Foundation for Health today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Kristy Klein Davis will be relocating to Atlanta to take on the position of president at Healthcare Georgia Foundation. Klein Davis’ last day at MFH will be May 10, 2022.

Kristy has had a long and varied career at the Foundation, dating back to 2010 when she arrived at MFH to launch the highly successful and ongoing MoCAP program. Since that time, she thrived as a program officer, deputy chief of staff, director of learning and effectiveness, and vice president of strategy and learning, before being named chief strategy officer in 2019. Her current work includes overseeing all programmatic functions of the Foundation and focuses on impact, long-term strategic planning, and organizational effectiveness.

While at MFH, Klein Davis has been involved in efforts that resulted in the expansion of Medicaid, reductions in infant mortality as captured by the Foundation’s efforts in the Bootheel and St. Louis regions, and emergency response work that required immediate strategy development and broad coordination in Joplin during the tornado disasters and two years ago at the start of the pandemic. She led the Foundation’s initial work initiated to prevent the spread of COVID, with a $15 million commitment to assist organizations in the short term with public health and social infrastructure needs. Klein Davis’ work experience has been rooted in equity while focusing on systems change strategies that bring long-term impact.

“Kristy is a national leader in philanthropy and a champion of equity,” said Dwayne Proctor, MFH president, and CEO. “I am proud to have worked alongside her and to have had her on my team during my first year at the Foundation. As she transitions to her new role, we celebrate and thank her for her contributions to MFH. We know she will do an outstanding job in Atlanta changing the circumstances of those who don’t benefit from the current systems in place.”

“Leaving an organization you love and cherish is never easy,” said Klein Davis. “I am sad, grateful, and excited, all at the same time, as I can’t help but reflect on the rich experience and professional gains I’ve had while at MFH for the past 12 years. MFH is top tier, and I know it will continue to push the limit on issues that keep Missourians healthy. In Georgia, just like in Missouri, we have work to do, and I’m humbled that the board of Healthcare Georgia Foundation believes in me and my abilities to prioritize health and make a difference in the lives of others. I’m all in.”

ABOUT MISSOURI FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH

Missouri Foundation for Health is building a more equitable future through collaboration, convening, knowledge sharing, and strategic investment. Working in partnership with communities and nonprofits, MFH is transforming systems to eliminate inequities within all aspects of health and addressing the social and economic factors that shape health outcomes.

To learn more please visit mffh.org.