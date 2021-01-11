 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PHOTOS: Parson officially sworn in as Missouri’s 57th governor

By Cameron Gerber on January 11, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson was officially sworn in as Missouri’s 57th governor Monday, taking his oath alongside Missouri’s other statewide officials.

“We have seen some challenging days together but when it is hard to find the light, sometimes all you need is a spark to get the fire going again. Even in the darkest times, Missouri shines on,” Parson said.

Below is a selection of photos from The Missouri Times’ coverage of Monday’s event at the state Capitol.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

