Schmitt brings in $1.6M at Mar-a-Lago event with Trump

Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt raised $1.6 million Thursday night for a super PAC committed to supporting his campaign at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

One of the featured guests was former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. However, the real featured guest was Trump himself who spoke to the crowd about Schmitt and the importance of the Senate race in Missouri.

Schmitt told The Missouri Times, “I’m grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received and it’s clear from this support that people want a fighter in the U.S. Senate who will never quit on Missouri and who has a proven conservative record of taking action and winning to restore President Trump’s America First agenda.”

The race has been competitive since Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election. Schmitt has been consistently polling in a close second to former Gov. Eric Greitens, who quit the job as governor of Missouri after 17 months.