PHOTOS: Coronavirus precautions, social distancing in place as lawmakers return to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — “Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus in the last three weeks?”

Before visitors could enter the Capitol Tuesday, as lawmakers convened to debate the supplemental budget, they had to go through a squad of registered nurses who took temperatures and asked a series of questions. Visitors were also given masks to wear if they so chose.

Once inside the Capitol, chains corralled individuals toward either the hearing room where the Senate Appropriations Committee met Tuesday afternoon or up the stairs to the fourth floor gallery.

While the Senate convened at 11 a.m., the nurses said only a few people had come through the entrance — and most were reporters — by noon.

See below for a slideshow of changes around the Capitol this week.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.