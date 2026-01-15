Press Release: Carrie Tergin launches campaign for Missouri House seat in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Former Jefferson City mayor Carrie Tergin has announced her bid for state representative. A lifelong conservative, Tergin is running to replace term-limited Rep. Rudy Veit in MO House District 59. She will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August.

“The state government’s job is to protect its citizens, provide quality infrastructure so local commerce can thrive, and to ensure our freedoms are maintained. As mayor, I worked hard to empower our community, keeping expenses low and service levels high, and confirm that we remain a safe place to run a business and raise a family. As state representative, I want to bring these same values to the state legislature.”

A third-generation family business owner, Tergin learned success came from hard work. “My grandfather came to this country as a young boy with nothing and made a living here, which he always called the greatest country on earth, where people can work hard and make a good living for themselves and their families which inspired me to run for office.”

Tergin has a proven record of getting things done. During the 2019 tornado, flooding, and hail storm, she worked diligently to rebuild after the damage and ensure the needs of citizens were prioritized. She also successfully led the completion of the Bicentennial Bridge, providing long-desired riverfront access for the city. A well-known fiscal hawk, Tergin was no stranger to scrutinizing city budget proposals and working to reign in government spending whenever possible. She plans to bring this same energy to the state capitol.

Additional pillars of Tergin’s campaign include supporting first responders and those who keep our communities safe, defending the unborn, upholding the First and Second Amendments, promoting quality education, and working to bolster local economic development.

“I’ve always relied on my strong faith, and every decision came from those core values while listening and leading with respect. We need practical, level-headed leaders who want to roll up their sleeves to get real results. I will bring proven Christian conservative principles to our state government and fight for commonsense policies that benefit our entire region.”

“District 59 is filled with many cities and towns with a rich mixture of business, rural and family heritage. I look forward to being able to bring the experience and knowledge beyond the Capitol so that the people of the 59th are heard, and will continue my service of active leadership and getting things done.”

Tergin knows firsthand what it takes to make business successful for the long term, and what is needed to have economically vibrant communities through building strong relationships and partnerships.

Beyond her time managing Carrie’s Hallmark Shop in downtown Jefferson City, Tergin is an active member of the women’s advocacy and service group Zonta, the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce, and the UMB Bank Advisory Board. She was a former appointee to the Missouri State University Board of Governors, where she served for eight years, and the Missouri chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Board.