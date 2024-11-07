Press Release: Cassie Grewing Henderson Launches Amplify GR

Jefferson City, Mo. – Today, Cassie Grewing Henderson, announced she is launching Amplify GR, a full-service lobbying, monitoring and government affairs consulting firm.

Based in Jefferson City, Amplify is a first-of-its-kind solution for government affairs needs. Among its portfolio’s key offerings, Amplify provides its clients decades of institutional knowledge, in-depth and behind-the-scenes legislative reporting, real-time and weekly legislative updates and tracking including thorough appropriation, committee hearing and floor debate updates, bill analysis and issue development.

“Growing up in and now working in the legislative arena, I have identified a need for accurate, concise and timely information concerning legislation as it moves through the process. After identifying the various needs, I developed a flexible business model to fill specific individual needs for a broad range of clients,” said Amplify GR Founder Cassie Grewing Henderson. “This business is in my DNA. My mom Jeannie Walton started working in the legislative and political arena before I was even born. During her time in the Capitol she started mentoring me at an early age and took me to the late Governor Mel Carnahan’s 2nd inaugural ball in 1997. Government affairs is in my blood and I look forward to continuing offering services to existing and new clients.”

Henderson has almost two decades of experience working in Missouri’s government affairs and public policy industries. Prior to being an independent consultant and founding Amplify GR, Cassie was Director of Government Affairs for Armstrong Teasdale Government Strategies, has worked as a paralegal for Jefferson City based law firms, and served as legal secretary and paralegal for the Missouri Attorney General’s office. She is Chief Operating Officer for Rosenblum I Robbins. Cassie resides in Jefferson City with her husband, daughter, and two dogs.

Additional services Amplify offers include issue and legislative development, whip count management, interim reporting, public policy communications, and notary services.

For more information, visit amplify gr.co.