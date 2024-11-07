This Week in Missouri Politics Column: Reflections on the general election

Governor-Elect Mike Kehoe – With a historically large victory, every relevant part of the Missouri Republican Party completely united behind him, and legislative leadership on board with a shared agenda: We all woke up today in Mike Kehoe’s Missouri.

Senator-Elect Maggie Nurrenbern – The lone electoral bright spot for the Missouri Democratic Party she is a future star and on the bright side things can only look up from here for Missouri Democrats.

HRCC – The House Republican Campaign Committee led by Hannah Sutton, Dallas Ernst, and Casey Burns started out the cycle staring at the potential of a ten-seat loss. Just last week most projections stood at around a five-seat loss, but on election night they lost ZERO. An amazing accomplishment that literally no one thought possible, delivered by a record-breaking fundraising effort.

Speaker-Elect Jon Patterson – When you look at the remarkable election night for House Republicans you have to credit the man at the top. He not only led House Republicans to a historic night, but he won his own tough re-election. This is Mike Kehoe’s republican party, but the future of this party is Dr. Jon Patterson.

Judges Kelly Broniec, and Ginger Gooch – These two extremely qualified judges were overwhelmingly retained by Missourians to their seats on the Supreme Court in the face of the most coordinated attack on any judge’s retention in recent memory. Another affirmation of our Missouri Plan against left-wing attacks.

The Osage Indian Nation – They caught a huge break with the amendment allowing a state licensed casino at the Lake of the Ozarks being defeated. It sure looks like the road is paved for Governor Parson to grant the Osage application for an Indian casino at the lake.

The Pro-Choice Community – A win is a win and they will take it and celebrate it. Now they will have to defend their win in court and likely in two years at the ballot box. In the end, many Missourians went to the ballot box and voted for Amendment 3 and for many pro-life Republicans.

Senator-Elect David Gregory – First he fought through a bruising and expensive three-way primary, then he had to stand down the Democrat’s top recruit and being heavily outspent. #BulletproofTiger

Amendment 2 – I’ve never seen a Missouri ballot measure survive the amount of money spent against it. Kudos to Christian Morgan, Jack Cardetti, and their entire team. You don’t count wins by how big the margin is, you count ’em by if you won or not. Amazing work against tall odds.

Governor Mike Parson – He continues the incredible undefeated streak of his statewide appointees winning their elections. Governor Mike Parson has remade the party and the State of Missouri in his image.

Senator Eric Schmitt – Speaking of those Parson appointees US Senator Eric Schmitt is now walking on the biggest stages in national politics, and it’s fun to watch. Missouri’s favorite son will now be one of the top contenders for the presidency in 2028.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey – He led the ticket after single-handedly defeating Wall Street and Washington D.C. in the primary. His future is incredibly bright unless the national spotlight comes calling first.

Chris Arps – He led a masterful campaign to a resounding win on Amendment 7 and is carving out quite a niche in the issues game.

Rep. Keri Ingle – Looking to ’26 she caught a huge break in President Trump being re-elected. SD8 is much more winnable for her with a Republican in the White House. It could be the only Republican who could defeat her now is Speaker Jon Patterson.

Senator-elect Joe Nicola – You’re gonna have to quit calling Joe Nicola wins upsets. Ill give you a prediction that many will consider another upset: Senator Nicola will be a productive and quality addition to the chamber. One who will further increase the esteem and clout of Senator Jill Carter.

DEI – The morning after the election Governor-elect Kehoe restated his commitment to Alex Bryant on KWTO to ending the left-wing DEI practices and the bureaucrats implementing them in state departments such as the Department of Insurance. You wonder if far-left bureaucrats such as John Rehagen, perhaps the most left-wing bureaucrat in all of state government, get the message and hit the road (assuredly in the far left lane of that road) before January 13th?

Drew Dampf – As Meatloaf would say, “Don’t be sad, because 2 out of 3 ain’t bad”. The head of the Missouri Republican Senate campaign efforts helped deliver wins in SD11 and SD15 to keep the 24-10 majority over the doom and gloom predictions of many.

The Pro-Life Community – A few weeks ago Mike Kehoe got involved in the No on 3 campaign and has put together a cohesive, well-funded, and positive pro-life movement that might actually have the potential to convince the majority of Missourians to join it.

Missouri Chamber vs. Trial Attorneys – The chamber finally came out and put their words into action helping candidates of both parties who they consider pro-business. However, it was the trial lawyers who ended up winning in SD15 and SD17 while I tend to think that Senator Nicola in SD11 ultimately ends up being a friendly as well. Now as for the new Governor…. that might be a different story.

Sunday on This Week in Missouri Politics our featured guest will be House Speaker-Elect Jon Patterson as well as freshmen senators Kurtis Gregory, Maggie Nurrenbern, and Jamie Burger.