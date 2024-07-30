Press Release: Election Transparency Initiative Endorse Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State

Jefferson County – Election Transparency Initiative today announced their endorsement of Proven Fighter, Conservative Mom, State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman for Missouri Secretary of State.

“I am deeply grateful to the Election Transparency Initiative for their endorsement. As Missouri’s next Secretary of State, ensuring election integrity will be my top priority. I will collaborate with local election authorities to audit and clean up voter rolls, ensuring that only eligible voters participate in our elections. Additionally, I will take strong measures to protect the integrity of the ballot and ensure that anyone, like illegals, attempting to undermine our elections faces prosecution,” Coleman said.

The Election Transparency Initiative works with and supports officials like Mary Elizabeth Coleman who understand the need to support and enact measures that promote transparency, accountability and security in our elections.

“We enthusiastically endorse Senator Coleman for Secretary of State because she will best administer fair and honest elections every voter can trust. Her impeccable record in the legislature speaks for itself and we’re pleased she was willing to back it up even further by putting her name on our comprehensive pledge. Never is it more frustrating when candidates who say they support Election Integrity aren’t able to submit to a detailed accounting of their stances on the underlying issues. Now more than ever, voters should be confident that their vote matters, that it will be counted fairly and equally in elections that are secure and transparent, and that they can be comfortable with the outcomes whether their preferred candidate succeeds at the polls or not. Senator Coleman will deliver Election Integrity for Missouri and has our full support,” said Ken Cuccinelli, National Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative and former Virginia Attorney General.

As next Missouri’s Secretary of State, Coleman will stop any attempt by the Radical Left to give voting rights to illegals. Election integrity must be the top issue for any election official, and as Secretary of State, Coleman will keep illegal immigrants from voting in our state’s elections. Illegal immigrants are breaking the law and should be deported. There are 77,000 illegals occupying Missouri.

Coleman is a constitutional lawyer, practicing law at the Thomas More Society, a public interest law firm dedicated to protecting and promoting the culture of life, religious liberty and family values.