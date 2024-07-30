Opinion: Mike Kehoe is a Leader We Can Trust

Trust is not a word that is often used when discussing our feelings toward our elected officials, and there have been many sound reasons for that. Mike Kehoe is not a typical politician, and I do not use the word ‘trust’ unless deserved, but I truly trust Mike Kehoe.

I am a former Marine Infantry Officer and a combat veteran from both Iraq and Afghanistan. In August of 2021 while I watched in disillusionment and frustration as our nation disgracefully exited Afghanistan, I received a panicked text message from a former acquaintance I had worked with while serving there. This man, now an American citizen, had returned to Afghanistan to attend a wedding along with his family, and was now facing unimaginable consequences as he and his family were unable to leave the country to return to the United States.

This man and his family were desperate. Those of us that enjoy the freedom and peace provided by the nation we love will hopefully never understand what this man was facing if caught by the Taliban.

I reached out to several individuals, both elected and in uniform and was told grimly that “the situation is complicated, we need time.” My friend and his family did not have time.

I had met Mike Kehoe at several business meetings in the past and have enjoyed spending time and sharing meals with Mike and his wife Claudia. Mike Kehoe had always struck me as a man of principle and purpose, and at the time, as Lt. Governor of Missouri, I did not know what he could do to help, but I had to exhaust all resources and efforts I could muster to get my friend and his family out of Afghanistan.

I called Mike on a Sunday afternoon, he answered, and I laid out the situation. He understood the gravity of the situation, said he would try to help. A few hours later that day Mike called me back and said simply, “tell them to get to the airport gate, they are good-to-go.” Mike Kehoe had taken time away from his demanding job and had diligently worked to provide a future for a family that deserved it.

Mike Kehoe did not do this for votes or donations, he did this because it was the right thing to do. He did not make a public statement about this to garner support. Frankly, if I were not telling this story, nobody outside of the small circle of individuals involved would ever know.

The definition of “character” is often referred to as what you do when nobody is looking – Mike Kehoe has character. I trust Mike Kehoe and this why I am voting for Kehoe for Governor.