Press Release: Harold Hoflander Announces Re-Election Campaign for Lafayette County Presiding Commissioner

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO – Presiding Commissioner Harold Hoflander today announced his campaign for re-election, pledging to continue his focus on fiscal responsibility, strong infrastructure, and keeping the county government accessible and responsive to its citizens.

“It is an honor and pleasure to serve our citizens who deserve a county that uses funds wisely,” Hoflander said. “I’ve worked hard to make smart investments in roads, bridges and essential services that ensure that our county will not stand still or fall backward. It is vital to move forward at the same time protecting our hardworking residents from unnecessary government burdens.”

Hoflander said one of several important projects he has tackled in his tenure is the repair and restoration of Lafayette County’s historic courthouse. Engineering assessments found real structural and water-damage issues. The long-term safety and stability and use of the courthouse were at stake. The county was able to do this without using operating funds, without new taxes, and without bonds or taking on debt. This is an example of keeping strong budget control while maintaining core infrastructure needs and not driving up taxes and the cost of living. This approach will remain central in the upcoming term.

“County government has a responsibility to live within its means and stay off the backs of folks who are already doing everything right,” Hoflander said. He added that his goal is to ensure Lafayette County remains a place where families can afford to live, work, and raise the next generation.

“I’m running for re-election to keep Lafayette County on a steady, responsible path,” he said. “We don’t need bigger government. We just need efficient government.”

Hoflander will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August of 2026.