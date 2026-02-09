SMP: Is Child Care the New Workforce Policy?

Missouri Child Care Works is highlighted as an advanced “Tri-Share 2.0” National model in a new report from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, From Pilot to Policy: Lessons Learned from Five Tri-Share Models. The report examines shared-cost child care initiatives in five states and evaluates how pilot programs can be structured for long-term policy adoption. This program profile comes on the heels of a recent report from the Washington Post that highlighted Child Care Works as a national model for addressing the child care shortage.

Tri-Share models divide child care costs among families, employers, and public or philanthropic partners, targeting working families who earn too much to qualify for traditional subsidies but still cannot afford market-rate care.

Policy Problem

Existing child care subsidies primarily serve low-income families, leaving moderate- and middle-income workers without support. The report finds this “subsidy gap” contributes directly to workforce instability, employee turnover, and reduced labor force participation.

Missouri Child Care Works: Key Design Features

Launched statewide in late 2025 with a $2.5 million appropriation, Missouri Child Care Works is administered by Child Care Aware of Missouri in partnership with Kids Win Missouri.

The program also allows employers to deduct up to 50% of their child care contribution due to a provision championed by Missouri Congressman Jason Smith in the new federal tax bill.

Other key policy features include:

Voluntary employer participation , with employers choosing how many employees to support

Flat monthly employer slot fees based on regional child care costs , rather than fixed percentage splits

Sliding-scale public and philanthropic support to reduce family costs

Centralized administration through a single technology platform integrating eligibility, billing, and payments

Eligible families generally fall between 150% and 555% of the federal poverty level.

Early Policy Lessons

The report identifies several factors that position Missouri as a potential model:

Predictable employer costs reduce barriers to participation

Centralized administration limits complexity and improves compliance

Consolidated payments improve stability for child care providers

Flexible participation supports small employers and rural communities

Policy Implications

The report concludes that Tri-Share programs function most effectively as workforce and economic development tools, rather than traditional social services. Missouri Child Care Works demonstrates how shared-cost child care can engage employers, support working families outside existing subsidy systems, and move beyond short-term pilots toward durable policy.