Press Release: Kids Win Missouri Applauds Governor Kehoe’s Bold Vision for Child Care Reform

Kids Win Missouri, a leading child advocacy organization, applauds Governor Mike Kehoe’s proposed child care initiatives announced during his inaugural State of the State address. The Governor’s plan includes $10 million in child care innovation grants, a proposed regulatory overhaul, and a requirement that child care providers receive prompt payment for their services. Each of these proposals is designed to address Missouri’s ongoing child care crisis.

“We applaud Governor Kehoe for his commitment to Missouri’s children and families,” said Brian Schmidt, Executive Director of Kids Win Missouri. “These proposals represent his administration’s clear understanding of the complex challenges facing employers, providers, and families in communities all across Missouri.”

Governor Kehoe’s announcement comes on the heels of new research designating 78 of Missouri’s counties as child care deserts where families lack access to affordable child care options. The research from Child Care Aware of Missouri can be found here.

“By recognizing that child care is fundamentally an economic issue as well as a family issue, Governor Kehoe has shown true leadership,” added Schmidt. “These initiatives will not only support working parents but will strengthen Missouri’s economy.”