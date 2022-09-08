Press Release: Mark Alford endorsed by Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Mark Alford for election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. Trustees of the Missouri Farm Bureau West Central Regional Endorsement Committee voted to endorse his candidacy.

“Mark outlasted a talented field in the district primary, and we are thrilled to support him in the upcoming general election,” said Trent Drake, chairman of the West Central Regional Endorsement Committee. “His message regarding the outlook for all Missourians resonated with our county leaders, and we share his anticipation of all that he seeks to accomplish right out of the gate.”

The son of a former ag teacher, Alford has echoed the thoughts of rural Missourians against the Biden Administration’s push to expand the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which would change the definition of a “navigable waterway” for the sixth time in 11 years. He also plans on playing a vital role in the construction of the 2023 Farm Bill.

Trustees are selected by their county Farm Bureau organizations. They interview candidates, review voting records and seek their positions on issues prior to voting on endorsements.