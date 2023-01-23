JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced his 2024 campaign for election to a full-term.

“I’m a combat veteran who has never backed down from a fight and a prosecutor who has defended Missouri communities by putting violent criminals behind bars. I’m a constitutional conservative from rural Missouri, who fights for Missourians every day as Attorney General, a husband and a proud father of four amazing kids. Today I’m officially launching my campaign for election in 2024 and encourage Missourians to join me at BaileyMO.com as we defend our great state and continue the fight to save our country,” Andrew Bailey said.

Andrew Bailey was sworn-in as Missouri’s 44th Attorney General on January 3rd. The Bailey for Missouri Campaign Committee was filed last week with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

On November 23rd, 2022, Governor Mike Parson appointed Bailey as the next Attorney General of the State of Missouri. Starting in January 2021, Bailey served as General Counsel to the Office of Governor, where he joined as Deputy General Counsel in 2019. He has also served as a Missouri Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and as General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Upon graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bailey joined the United States Army as an officer, deploying twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in response to the 9/11 Attacks. He was awarded two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and two Bronze Star Medals for his service. In 2009, he returned from deployment and enrolled at the University of Missouri School of Law. He graduated and began his legal career. General Bailey has handled countless cases in both state and federal courts throughout his career.

For more information on Andrew Bailey, please visit BaileyMO.com, and follow Andrew Bailey on Facebook and Twitter.