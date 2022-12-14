Press Release: Polsinelli Creates Strategic Solutions Entity and Formalizes 2023 Legislative Team

After a year of strategic discussions and planning, we are pleased to announce the start of

Polsinelli Strategic Solutions LLC, which is anticipated to launch in early 2023. This newly developed business will be exclusively dedicated to providing government relations and strategic legislative solutions with an emphasis on Missouri’s legislature. The Polsinelli Strategic Solutions LLC team will continue to provide high-quality government relations services in Jefferson City, while being operationally flexible to adapt to the ever-changing world of government and politics.

Susan Henderson Moore will serve as the Public Policy Director for the Polsinelli Strategic

Solutions LLC. Susan has an outstanding list of qualifications and credentials, including 12 years with Polsinelli PC, and over 19 years of legislative/public policy experience. She is committed to ensuring that clients continue to receive the strong support needed to reach and maintain their legislative and public policy goals. After over 35 years of working in various roles in and around state government in Jefferson City, 20 of which were with the Polsinelli PC, Rodney Gray is ready to retire and enjoy life outside of the Missouri capital. He has been transitioning for several months to ensure continuity of service was maintained for clients and will retire at the end of December.

Additionally, Polsinelli Strategic Solutions LLC is pleased to announce a strengthened

relationship with Michael Grote, who will be working closely with the team. For the past three years, Michael has served as a consultant during the legislative session, and helped our clients see increased results through his experience in government relations, political analysis, and state budget issues. Michael has been providing government relations services in Missouri since 2001 and is well-versed in how to identify issues needing legislative or executive attention to accomplish client goals. Polsinelli Strategic Solutions LLC looks forward to working with Michael in an even more integrated and cohesive way.

Lastly, Cara Alexander Stark, who joined the team three years ago, will serve as Senior

Legislative Director of Polsinelli Strategic Solutions LLC. As a previous public information officer in the Missouri House of Representatives and a policy manager at a national organization specializing in Hospice and Palliative medicine, Cara has in-depth legislative experience and knowledge of the political process and will continue to take a more active role in our government relations efforts and PAC administrative services.