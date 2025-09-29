Press Release: Todd Caraway Announces Candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives – District 3

KIRKSVILLE, MO – Todd Caraway, a lifelong resident of northeast Missouri, husband, father of three, small business owner, has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives in District 3.

The seat is currently held by Representative Danny Busick, who will complete his final term at the conclusionof the 2026 calendar year. Caraway, a common sense conservative and man of faith, is a strong advocate forthe Second Amendment and the Right to Life. Caraway is also dedicated to cultivating a robust economy, preserving our natural resources, small farms, and bolstering our Northeast Missouri communities.

Caraway stated, “I’m running because I believe in Northeast Missouri, and I believe the citizens in our communities deserve a strong voice in Jefferson City who is working hard for them, someone who is one of them, and not a career politician. Our community has always valued faith, family, hard work, and freedom. I will be a tireless advocate for agriculture, rural healthcare, education, and fiscal responsibility in our state government, and will never lose sight of who I’m working for, or who I am there to represent.”

Caraway’s campaign will focus on three key priorities:

• Supporting Agriculture: As the backbone of the local economy, Caraway has pledged to be agriculture’s strongest advocate in the Missouri House, working to ensure farm families have the resources and policies they need to thrive. Seek to find ways to protect and grow our small farms.

• Improving Rural Healthcare: Caraway is committed to fighting for expanded and improved healthcare access in rural areas, making sure families in northeast Missouri receive the quality medical care they deserve, close to home.

• Low Taxes & Conservative Spending: Dedicated to conservative fiscal principles, he will work to cut

wasteful government spending, grow the local economy, and keep taxes low for hardworking Missourians.

Caraway brings over 40 years of small business experience and a successful career in the software industry, where he serves as Director of Sales and Implementation for a leading medical billing & payroll software company. He and his wife, Angela, have raised 3 children in Kirksville. All have now graduated with degrees from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Todd and Angela both previously attended Truman State University, and Angela is currently serving her second term on Kirksville R-III School Board.

“As a husband, father, and business owner, I intimately understand the challenges confronting the citizens in

our district, because I start this journey as just that, a citizen, not a politician.” Caraway added, “I am prepared to champion our District’s needs, safeguard our freedoms, and ensure government accountability to its constituents.”

Todd Caraway will be running for the Republican Nomination in the August 4, 2026 primary election.