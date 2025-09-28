This Week in Missouri Politics – September 28, 2025

Scott Faughn goes to Columbia as the TWMP College Tour continues with the University of Missouri. Scott sits down with UM System President Dr. Mun Choi. On the panel, Scott is joined by Mizzou Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Lady Tigers new Head Basketball Coach Kelli Harper and Mizzou Athletic Director Laird Veatch.