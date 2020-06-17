PSC considers budget, approves remote meetings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is considering its budget for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year.

The commission estimated a total of $21,820,479 in expenses going toward the regulation of Missouri’s utility companies. The commission ordered the Budget and Fiscal Services Department submit final calculations and the public utilities pay their assessed dues. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The PSC approved a schedule for a decision on Ameren Missouri’s request for a one-year extension of its existing demand-side programs during Wednesday’s agenda meeting. The company had requested the extension in May and had conflicted with Staff on the procedural schedule of the decision. The PSC approved Ameren’s request for an amended procedure.

The commission also agreed to close a file on Evergy Metro. The company had filed its annual update on its Integrated Resource Plan in March and did not update its report following a workshop on the program. Staff, Public Counsel, and the Sierra Club subsequently filed comments of concern over different aspects of Evergy’s report. As commission rules do not require a response from the company, the PSC requested Evergy consider the comments for future reports and closed the file.

The commission approved virtual hearings for both Raytown Water Company and Elm Hills Utility Operating Company. Raytown Water was ordered to hold a meeting with the Office of Public Counsel (OPC) to collect comments from the public. Both parties requested permission to hold the meeting via WebEx and set a time, both of which were approved.

Elm Hills requested a remote meeting to address rate increases in May but conflicted with the PSC on its order that the company provides handouts to customers alerting them to the meeting. The commission resolved that customers will have the option to receive handouts allowing them to submit comments rather than requiring every customer to receive one. The commission also approved the date of the meeting as well as a due date for public comments to be submitted via mail.

The PSC also:

Requested a response from Spire Missouri over recommended changes to its Annual Cost Adjustment (ACA) Report

Rejected a tariff sheet filed by Missouri American Water Company

Approved the transfer of assets from four water and sewage companies to Liberty Utilities

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for June 24.