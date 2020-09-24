PSC denies Evergy’s request for further testimony in coronavirus case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) denied a request for additional testimony in an ongoing case involving Evergy Metro’s authority over COVID-19 losses.

The company requested an accounting authority order (AAO) in May regarding costs and financial impacts from COVID-19. Several organizations testified against the request. Evergy requested the opportunity to submit further testimony to elaborate on points made in positive testimony from an Office of Public Counsel (OPC) witness.

The commission declined to grant the request during Wednesday’s agenda meeting, noting the pre-set procedural schedule and opportunities the company had to file for further comment earlier in the proceedings.

Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company was ordered to answer questions over its intention to acquire sewer and water utility assets from five companies operating in southern Missouri, including Branson Cedars Resort Water Company. Confluence asked for the transfer of Branson’s certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN), in addition to CCNs for the other planned acquisitions.

Commission Staff suggested the approval of the application and attached a series of questions over the company’s filings, including its applications for CCNs, income statements, and planned improvements to the Branson operation. The commission approved the order and set a response deadline for Oct. 7.

The commission opened a working case to review its rules on revenue stabilization mechanisms. The PSC said it will consider written comments from stakeholders, utilities, and the public on the mechanism and procedures associated with it. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 12.

Another request for feedback was also issued regarding the commission’s cogeneration rules. The PSC had considered an amendment to the rule but withdrew it to further consider the case. Utilities and the public were permitted to submit written comments on the current policy. The commission did not attach a deadline for responses.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 30. Commissioners said they will continue to meet remotely for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19.

