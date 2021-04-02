PSC sets date for coronavirus waiver extension

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) moved up the effective date for an extended COVID-19 waiver requested by Spire Missouri.

Spire requested the effective date of an extended order waiving compliance with certain PSC rules, such as the frequency of in-person inspections, be moved up a month to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

The initial order was approved last summer and had already been extended through April. The latest request would have taken effect in May, leaving a month-long gap between the end of the waiver and the extension’s effective date. Spire requested the waiver take effect in April to stay compliant, which commissioners approved during this week’s agenda meeting.

Spire also applied for approval of a new tariff program, an associated cost recovery mechanism, and an on-bill financing program. The commission ordered Spire to file a proposed schedule to consider the request, which the PSC approved. Testimony and briefs were scheduled from April through July.

A pair of customer complaints were filed against Spire last year and consolidated into a single file by the commission. Spire and commission Staff filed a proposed procedural schedule, setting conferences and briefs through June.

The commission granted Missouri-American Water Company a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct and operate a sewer system in Trimble and a nearby residential development. After the PSC requested further documentation, Missouri-American filed a revised proposal and requested expedited treatment to comply with the city’s planned timeline for closing on the transaction. The tariff was approved to take effect on April 9.

Blodgett Paint Ball and Fun Factory requested a change of their electric supplier from SEMO Electric Cooperative to Ameren Missouri. The commission approved a procedural schedule through July.

Yondoo Broadband was approved for designation as an eligible telecommunications carrier. The company received the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, requiring it to extend broadband service to rural areas.

The next PSC agenda hearing is scheduled for April 7. The commission plans to continue meeting remotely for the foreseeable future.