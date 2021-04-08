PSC sets hearing dates for Ameren rate case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) suspended Ameren Missouri’s planned rate increase to allow for a contested case this week.

The Midwest Energy Consumers Group and Missouri Industrial Energy Consumers filed to intervene in the proceedings this week, arguing the rate increase could impact their cost of energy service. Ameren’s tariff sheets were suspended and hearings over the proposal were set for October during this week’s agenda meeting.

Warren Wood, vice president of legislative and regulatory affairs for Ameren Missouri, previously told The Missouri Times the rate increase, which was slated to take effect in early 2022, would reflect infrastructure updates and clean energy investments.

The average electric customer would see a $12 increase while natural gas rates would increase by $4. Funds would go toward eliminating processing fees for customers paying with credit cards, investing in wind generation, retiring coal-generating facilities, expanding rate options, and moving the Community Solar program from the pilot stage to a permanent operation.

The commission also denied a customer complaint against Spire Missouri this week. The customer alleged Spire charged him based on inaccurate estimates, overbilled him, failed to credit his account, and violated the commission’s Cold Weather Rule. Staff found no evidence to support the claims in a report before the commission, and the complaint was dismissed.

The PSC approved a stipulation and agreement resolving a case contesting Missouri-American Water Company’s proposed rate increase for water and sewer services. The agreement between Missouri-American, the commission, and other parties provided for a $30 million revenue requirement increase and reset infrastructure replacement surcharges upon the rate change’s effective date.

Charter Fiberlink was approved for designation as an eligible telecommunications carrier. The company received the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, requiring it to extend broadband service to rural areas.

The next PSC agenda hearing is scheduled for April 14. The commission plans to continue meeting remotely for the foreseeable future.