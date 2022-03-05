Retired Navy Commander James Musgraves announces candidacy to replace Sara Walsh

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Retired U.S. Navy Commander James Musgraves announced today his candidacy for State Representative of House District 50, a newly drawn district that includes the southside of Columbia. Rep. Sara Walsh is running for United States Congress and will not seek reelection to her State House seat.

“First, I would like to thank Rep. Sara Walsh for her years of service to our district, and for all of the personal sacrifices she has made for the people of our state,” said Musgraves.

“Throughout my career in the United States Navy, I have always held to the principle of ‘service above self.’ That is the creed I have lived by my entire adult life and that is the creed that I will carry with me to the capitol.”

Musgraves is a Missouri native who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1986. While serving, he was awarded a NROTC scholarship which he used to earn a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Missouri in 1993. Following graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and attended flight training, earning his “Wings of Gold” as a Naval Aviator in 1996. He retired from the Navy as a Commander in March 2019. Musgraves also holds a M.S.Ed. in Educational Leadership and an M.S. in Human Performance Technology, both from the University of West Florida.

Musgraves said the following on his decision to seek office:

“I originally joined the Navy because I felt called to serve. I do not consider myself a politician, but I feel that during these times, active engagement in our political process is not just necessary but required. I feel like the best way I can continue to serve our community and our state is to head to Jefferson City to fight for accountable, responsible government. That is why I am running for State Representative.”

For more information on James Musgraves visit @JimMusgravesMO on Twitter and James Musgraves for MO on Facebook.