Rowden discusses coronavirus, plans to get lawmakers back to Jefferson City

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “sufficient,” Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said.

Rowden sat down with The Missouri Times’ publisher Scott Faughn for a live interview Friday afternoon to discuss coronavirus in Missouri and what that means for the legislature. Nearly 700 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

“This is unprecedented and uncharted, and you’re making decisions most people never thought they’d have to make so there has to be a little bit of grace extended there in those moments,” Rowden said.

Rowden added he “feels good” about the Senate’s decision to adjourn a week early ahead of the supplemental budget. He’s working with multiple entities, including Boone County and Cole County health departments, to get the legislature back to Jefferson City to pass the supplemental budget.

The goal is to convene on April 6.

Catch the full interview below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.