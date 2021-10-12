Schmitt campaign, PAC raise $4M+ since start of campaign

Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought in more than $646,000 in the third quarter, raising $2 million since the start of his U.S. Senate candidacy, his campaign said.

Schmitt’s campaign has nearly $1.2 million cash on hand, according to the figures provided. A total of 6,493 people have donated to the campaign since it began. He has received donations from people in every county in the state, according to his campaign.

In addition, the super PAC supporting Schmitt, Save Missouri Values PAC, brought in $832,000 in the third quarter. In total, the PAC has raised $2.36 million.

“Our America First campaign for U.S. Senate has extraordinary momentum as we continue to fight against the Democrats’ radical agenda,” Schmitt said. “Thank you, Missouri, for your unprecedented support in the first few months since launching this campaign. We remain best positioned to win the fight next November.”

The filing deadline for this quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.

For comparison, Schmitt ended the second quarter well toward the front of the pack of GOP contenders for the open U.S. Senate seat to replace Roy Blunt with $1.1 million cash on hand. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler was the only one ahead of him with $1.45 million cash on hand.

Congressman Billy Long had nearly $560,000 cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, and attorney Mark McCloskey had about $167,000. Former Gov. Eric Greitens had $134,000 cash on hand.

Congressman Jason Smith, who has not entered the Senate race but is considered to be a potential contender, had $1.62 million cash on hand.