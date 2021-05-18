Capitol Briefs: Schmitt replaced as head of Republican attorneys general group after serving on interim basis

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s brief tenure as the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) has come to a close.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was recently tapped to lead the group — and it will be Wilson’s second time at the helm of the RAGA.

Schmitt had taken over the group as its chairman in late April after serving as its vice chairman, but the post was always meant to be on a temporary basis. The attorney general has launched a bid for U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.

“Not only is Alan Wilson one of the most respected Republican [attorneys general], he is a former RAGA chairman with an immense amount of institutional knowledge and leadership experience,” Schmitt said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to serve as RAGA chairman during this critical time when the Republican AGs are defending America at a record pace from the Biden administration’s attempts to institute a hyper-aggressive partisan agenda on our country. I know Alan Wilson will serve RAGA and its members incredibly well.”

The RAGA came under fire after its fundraising arm sent out a robocall encouraging people to march at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — a day that turned deadly when rioters supporting former President Donald Trump stormed the building.

Schmitt has said he had no involvement in that call and unequivocally condemned “the violence that took place” in Washington, D.C.

In a Jan. 6 tweet , Schmitt said: “Every American has a right to peacefully protest but violence and lawlessness simply cannot be tolerated. Please join me in praying for the Capitol Police and other law enforcement today in Washington, D.C.”

According to a news release from Wilson’s office, Schmitt will continue to serve on the RAGA executive committee along with Wilson and Steve Marshall of Alabama, Ashley Moody of Florida, Todd Rokita of Indiana, Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, and Mike Hunter of Oklahoma.

Wilson has served as the Palmetto State’s attorney general since 2011.