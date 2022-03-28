Schmitt takes lead in US Senate race amid latest Greitens scandal

In the first polling released since the latest scandal surrounding former Gov. Eric Greitens detailing allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, a new poll showed Attorney General Eric Schmitt taking the lead in the U.S. Senate race.

The poll was conducted by Remington Research Group, on behalf of Missouri Scout.

The poll put the candidates at:

Eric Schmitt: 24%

Eric Greitens: 21%

Vicky Hartzler: 19%

Billy Long: 9%

Mark McCloskey: 5%

Dave Schatz: 3%

Undecided: 19%

“Our historic campaign for U.S. Senate has unprecedented support and momentum as we continue to fight to put Missouri and America first. We remain best positioned to keep Missouri’s open seat red and win the fight next November,” said Schmitt.

Sheena Greitens, in her sworn affidavit, said: “In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior. This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”

She then described an incident that she said occurred in April 2018 when Eric Greitens allegedly knocked her down and took her cell phone, wallet, and keys. She said he later admitted to doing so in order to “prevent me from doing anything that might damage his political career.” She also said her son came home from a visit with Eric Greitens once “with a swollen face, bleeding gums, and loose tooth” that later had to be surgically removed. She said the son said Eric Greitens had hit him; Eric Greitens told her they had been “roughhousing,” Sheena Greitens said.

Greitens has claimed that these allegations are “completely fabricated and “baseless.” He also stated that he is “seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope she gets the help that she needs.”

Many Missouri republican politicians are now calling on Greitens to drop out of the Senate race amid these allegations. U.S. Senate Josh Hawley said: “If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race.”

“I have one thing that I want to say,” said Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler. “Real men never abuse women and children, period, end of story. It’s time for Eric to get out of this Senate race and to get professional help.”

Missouri Scout is a subscription-only Missouri political information service edited by Dave Drebes available at moscout.com.