Seitz issues statement regarding State Budget

Jefferson City, Mo – Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, issued a statement today regarding the passage of the FY 2023 Missouri Budget:

“Today, small government ended in Missouri. This year’s budget is close to $47 billion, compared to last year which was nearly $36 billion. The majority of members in the Legislature have now voted for the largest budget increase in the history of Missouri. While saying ‘it’s federal money,’ referring to one-time ARPA funds, the State of Missouri has followed the lead of federal budget planners with runaway spending, unsustainable growth and a ‘the sky’s the limit’ attitude.

In a state that is overwhelmingly conservative, this budget reflects the tax and spend tendencies of federal Democrats. Our job as legislators is to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and the citizens have told us time and time again that they want to see less spending, less waste and smaller government. During a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, and our citizens are feeling the weight of the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies, we should be finding ways to allow taxpayers to keep more of their hard earned money. Instead, this budget spends more of those dollars that they so desperately need themselves. I voted against this disastrous spending, and will continue to be vocal in my support of less spending, smaller government, fiscal responsibility and a budget that reflects the will of the people. This budget is not that.”