Senate Hour by Hour for Monday, May 9

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 9.

7:00 Hour

Senators Burlison and Onder called to speak about amendment number three to HB 2697.

Senator Luetkemeyer called on Senator Burlison to discuss amendment number three to the same bill.

Senator Luetkemeyer offered amendment number one to amendment number three to HB 2697.

Senator Rizzo called to speak on amendment number one to amendment number three to the same bill, leading to a very heated speech about the amendment to the amendment.

Amendment number one to amendment number three for HB 2697 was passed.

Amendment number three for HB 2697 was not passed with a vote of 10-21

Senator Luetkemeyer called for the bill to be moved to the formal calendar.

6:00 Hour

Senator Luetkemeyer called to speak about amendment number two for HB 2697.

Amendment number two did not pass with a vote of 13-18.

Senator Rizzo offered amendment number three to the same bill. Senator Rizzo called on Senators Arthur, Razer and Beck to discuss amendment number three for the same bill.

5:00 Hour

Senator Razer called on Senators Schatz, Beck and Rizzo to inquire about amendment number two for the same bill.

Senator Brattin called on Senator Rizzo to discuss amendment number two for the same bill, leading to a heated debate over the amendment.

Senator Brattin called on Senator Razer to inquire about his amendment number two for the same bill.

Senator Washington called to speak on the amendment for the same bill.

4:00 Hour

Senator Hoskins offered an amendment (SA #1 for HB 2697) and moved for its adoption in which Senator White called for a point of order that the amendment was not on the subject matter of the bill.

Senator Onder then augured that this point of order should not be well taken, while Senator Luetkemeyer, though he agreed with what Senator Hoskins was saying, argued that it should be well taken.

Senator Hoskins then withdrew the amendment.

Senator Razer then inquired Senator Luetkemeyer, about a certain provision in HB 2697, which then lead to a heated discussion between the two. Senator Razer then inquired Senator Arthur about an amendment from previous months on an unrelated bill (SB 53 and SB 60) in which they felt they had been lied to by Senator Luetkemeyer.

Senator Razer then moved for the adoption of an amendment for HB 2697.

Senator Luetkemeyer then inquired Senator Schatz about being accused of “lying” on the senate floor, about an amendment on SB 53 and SB 60.

3:00 Hour

Senator Onder called for a point of order to move that certain provisions from SB 710 went beyond the scope of the original bill and asked for it to be sent back to the House. Senator Schatz argued the point of order from Senator Onder was not well taken, which then led Senator Onder to inquire Senator Moon about SB 710, who agreed with him.

Senator Beck’s motion to exceed the differences on SB 710 was then passed.

The senate then moved to house bills for third reading on the informal calendar, and Senator Crawford motioned for HB 1878 (which modifies provisions relating to elections) to go through third reading and formal passage. The bill passed with a 23-9 vote.

Senator Luetkemeyer moved that HB 2697, and its provisions undergo third reading and final passage. Senator Hoskins then inquired Senator Luetkemeyer about certain provisions.

2:00 Hour

The Senate started the day by taking a quick recess from 2:31 until 2:44 for a group senate photo.

Senator Brown started the day off by presenting a resolution to be entered into the journal.

Senator Beck moved to exceed the differences on SB 710 (which modifies provisions relating to healthcare) in certain areas. Senator Onder then inquired Senator Beck about SB 710.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway at 2:28 P.M.