Senate Hour by Hour Monday, May 12

2:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll call

Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal

Senator Luetkemeyer inquired of Senator Black to introduce Congressman Sam Graves

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read

Messages were read

Senator Fitzwater was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 348

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Gregory (21)

The CCR for SB 348 was adopted by a vote of 29-1

The bill was adopted by a vote of 29-1

Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 199

Senator Gregory (15) asked that the vote be reconsidered

The vote was reconsidered

Senator Gregory (15) requested that the SS be sent back and sent a new SS

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

3:00 Hour

Senator Luetkemeyer sought recusal from the vote on the underlying bill

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Webber to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Bernskoetter to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Crawford to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of the chair about Senator Brown (16)’s whereabouts

Senator Hough inquired of Senator McCreery to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Williams to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

4:00 Hour

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Burger to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Bean to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Washington to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator May to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

Senator Hough inquired of Senator Black to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19

5:00 Hour

Senator Gregory (15) laid the bill over

Senator Schnelting was recognized for a privileged motion on HJR 73

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator O’Laughlin

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Carter

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Hudson

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Crawford

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Schroer

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Brattin

6:00 Hour

Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis

Senator Beck moved for the adoption of Senate Amendment 1 and also moved for the adoption of Senate Amendment 1 to Senate Amendment 1.

Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis

7:00 Hour

Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that House messages be read

Messages were read

Announcements

The Senate Adjourned