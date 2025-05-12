Senate Hour by Hour Monday, May 12

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 12.
2:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll call
Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal
Senator Luetkemeyer inquired of Senator Black to introduce Congressman Sam Graves
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the House be read
Messages were read
Senator Fitzwater was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 348
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Gregory (21)
The CCR for SB 348 was adopted by a vote of 29-1
The bill was adopted by a vote of 29-1
Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 199
Senator Gregory (15) asked that the vote be reconsidered
The vote was reconsidered
Senator Gregory (15) requested that the SS be sent back and sent a new SS
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
3:00 Hour
Senator Luetkemeyer sought recusal from the vote on the underlying bill
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Webber to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Bernskoetter to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Crawford to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of the chair about Senator Brown (16)’s whereabouts
Senator Hough inquired of Senator McCreery to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Williams to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
4:00 Hour
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Burger to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Bean to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Washington to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator May to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
Senator Hough inquired of Senator Black to discuss the contents of the now dead HB 19
5:00 Hour
Senator Gregory (15) laid the bill over
Senator Schnelting was recognized for a privileged motion on HJR 73
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator O’Laughlin
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Carter
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Hudson
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Crawford
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Schroer
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Brattin
6:00 Hour
Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis
Senator Beck moved for the adoption of Senate Amendment 1 and also moved for the adoption of Senate Amendment 1 to Senate Amendment 1.
Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis
7:00 Hour
Senator Beck inquired Senator Lewis
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that House messages be read
Messages were read
Announcements
The Senate Adjourned