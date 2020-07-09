St. Charles County joins Fitzpatrick’s local government checkbook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that spending data for St. Charles County is now included in the local government checkbook. This is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from seven local governments, Cass County, Cole County, Clay County, Jasper County, Newton County, St. Charles County, and the City of St. Louis, can be searched, with 18 additional counties in progress. The Office will expand the number of counties as the data becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“I want Missourians to be able to trust that their government is working for them and that their tax dollars are being spent wisely—and increased transparency helps facilitate that trust,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “As our state and local governments mitigate the impact of COVID-19 with CARES Act Funds, the data provided in the checkbook will be even more relevant to Missouri citizens. I am grateful to the counties who have chosen to participate and I look forward to increasing transparency, providing more accountability, and building trust in communities as the Show-Me Checkbook continues to grow.”

“As a proponent of greater transparency in government, I am pleased to see my own St. Charles County added to Treasurer Fitzpatrick’s Show-Me Checkbook,” Rep. John Wiemann, Speaker Pro Tem, said. “Our officials in St. Charles County should be applauded for voluntarily joining this government accountability initiative and putting their checkbook on the internet for any citizen to review and inspect. As we work in the State Capitol to reduce spending in state government, we can empower taxpayers with the tools to monitor spending and become watchdogs to help identify any waste, fraud, and abuse. Governments at every level should be leveraging technology to help save money for taxpayers and ensure greater accountability for spending decisions.”

In April, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. Spending data related to State CARES Act expenditures has also been aggregated in one place on the Treasurer’s Office website.

The Show-Me Checkbook, launched by the Treasurer’s Office in 2018, is one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country. The Local Governments section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.