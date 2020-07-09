Parson receives endorsement from business advocacy group

The Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM) PAC endorsed Gov. Mike Parson this week.

AIM, established in 1919, is the oldest business organization in the state. The group focuses on lobbying for pro-business legislation in the Capitol and outreach to administrative agencies and the public. AIM Chairman of the Board Jerry M. Hunter praised Parson’s focus on workforce development and infrastructure in the group’s announcement.

“Gov. Parson has not only been a cheerleader in advocating for advancements in these two critical areas in addition to promoting continuing achievements in education and many other areas which are critical to continuing progress in Missouri, but he has rolled up his sleeves and been an active participant in coming up with solutions to many of the problems which the state of Missouri and its citizens have faced,” said Hunter. “It is without a doubt that we need Gov. Parson’s leadership going forward if we are going to continue to progress as a state.”

“Gov. Parson is a proven leader who supports policies that help Missouri attract, retain, and grow Missouri businesses,” said AIM President and CEO Ray McCarty. “We are proud to endorse Gov. Parson in this race and look forward to his continued strong leadership.”

Parson recently received an endorsement from Missouri Right to Life, as well as one from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce last year. AIM also recently endorsed Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

“Associated Industries of Missouri has led the way in supporting business-friendly policies to grow family-supporting jobs and strengthen our economy, and I am honored to receive their endorsement,” said Parson. “Our shared focus on pro-jobs and workforce development initiatives continue to make a positive impact in every corner of the state, resulting in new opportunities for Missourians. I am proud to have AIM as a partner as we help our state recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis and meet the challenges of tomorrow to move Missouri forward.”