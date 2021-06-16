Stamp commemorating Missouri bicentennial to be issued this year

A new stamp from the U.S. Postal Service commemorating Missouri’s bicentennial is set to be issued this year as part of the service’s 2021 stamp program.

The design, shared by Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday, depicts a photograph of Bollinger Mill State Historic Site taken by landscape photographer Charles Gurche. The historic site, located near Cape Girardeau, is a state-owned property preserving a mill and a covered bridge predating the Civil War. The park opened in 1967 and offers picnic areas and tours of the mill; its bridge is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The original owner of the site, George Frederick Bollinger, received the property as a land grant from the Spanish government. Bollinger was later elected to serve as a senator in Missouri’s first General Assembly.

“The new 2021 stamps are designed to look beautiful on your envelopes, to be educational, and to appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world,” said U.S. Postal Service Stamp Services Director William Gicker. “As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history, and this year, we made a special effort to include a little fun.”

The state is gearing up for its bicentennial celebration, with several initiatives and events underway to recognize the milestone. The Attorney General’s Office launched a celebratory campaign on social media this year, presenting historical videos and graphics in addition to the new Attorney General Honors Initiative award.

The Bicentennial Bridge will provide a pedestrian and bike path from the Capitol to Adrian’s Island, an area along the Missouri River. The bridge will connect to a 30-acre parkland north of the Union Pacific Railroad. The project broke ground last summer after decades of planning and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Missouri was officially incorporated as the 24th state in the union on Aug. 10, 1821.

Cover image from the U.S. Postal Service.