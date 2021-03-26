Letter to the Editor: Stop school districts from obstructing student success

The Missouri Virtual Academy has enriched our children’s learning experience in ways we’d never imagined while they were enrolled in a brick-and-mortar public school.

Unfortunately, getting them started wasn’t exactly a breeze. Our school district obstructed us at every turn to keep us from enrolling our kids into MOVA. It took persistence and forcefulness on behalf of our children to get them access to a program that has worked for us.

Once our children were enrolled, they began to truly excel. Previously, our daughter was enrolled in kindergarten at our local brick and mortar public school and was at risk of being held back from advancing to first grade. Our daughter is now receiving all A and B grades as a first grade virtual school student.

We were also able to enroll our son in MOVA at the same time as our daughter. We’ve watched him go from a run-of-the-mill student to excelling with MOVA and being on the honor roll.

We’ve seen our children succeed in this model, and we truly believe all Missouri families deserve the option to experience this educational model if they choose.

When it comes to kids getting a quality education, parents shouldn’t have to fight school districts tooth and nail to make a decision that works best for their children. That’s why I am urging the Missouri Legislature to fix the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program and make the enrollment process easier for families.

School districts shouldn’t be obstructing student success; they should be cheering it on in any way they can.