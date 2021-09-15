Teach For America St. Louis fellowship to guide 15 educators

More than a dozen educators are participating in this year’s Teach For America (TFA) St. Louis Aspiring School Leaders Fellowship, gearing up for a full year of training to become local education leaders.

The eighth year of the program will allow 15 teachers to participate in monthly meetings throughout the year, individual career discussions, and four days of professional development training. More than 75 participants have graduated from the fellowship so far.

“TFA seeks to double the number of students reaching key educational milestones in St. Louis by 2030, and school leaders play a pivotal role in contributing to meaningful progress,” said Elizabeth Bleier, interim executive director of TFA St. Louis. “Studies support that school leaders are uniquely positioned to have an impact at scale, while also being proximate enough to directly influence student outcomes.”

More than half of this year’s participants are people of color, while five of them are first-generation college graduates.

“Being a part of this fellowship, I am excited to grow my skill set and knowledge in educational leadership in St. Louis,” said Christina Salmo, one of this year’s enrollees teaching second grade at KIPP Wisdom Academy Elementary School. “I am hoping from this fellowship I grow as a leader and I am able to make meaningful connections with phenomenal educators that are making change happen in St. Louis.”

This year’s other participants include:

Premier Charter School Instructional Coach Meghan Batson

KIPP St. Louis High School Learning Support Teacher and Family Engagement Specialist Jasmyne Clay-Griffin

Kairos Academies math teacher Sarah Draper

Kairos Academies math teacher Nick Guadiana

KIPP Triumph Academy Middle School family engagement specialist, English teacher, and Grade Level Chair Philece Horton

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls English and mentor teacher Taylor Jones

EAGLE College Prep: Fox Park math specialist Sam Kempf

Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction, Saint Louis Public Schools PE teacher Robert Narrow

Westview Middle School, Riverview Gardens School District Middle School Math Department Chair Nahomie Nertilus

Kairos Academies Neurodiverse Learners’ teacher Samantha Orf

KIPP Victory Academy Elementary School Assistant School Leader of Instruction Deonta’ Palmer

Hazelwood Central High School English teacher Emily Philippone

KIPP Wisdom Academy Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher Christina Salmo

St. Louis Language Immersion School Language Immersion Lead Teacher Jonas Vilaire

Hickey Elementary School, Saint Louis Public Schools Academic Instructional Coach Cynthia Williams-Peters