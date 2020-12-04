The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis names new executive director

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Susan McCourt Baltz, of Ballwin, Mo., has been selected as the next Executive Director of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL). Baltz will officially start in her new role on Mon., Jan. 4, 2021.

Baltz replaces longtime Executive Director Zoe Linza, who retired in early December after 14 years at the helm.

“Susan is a good choice for BAMSL and brings a lot of experience and contacts to our organization,” said Hon. Glenn Norton (ret.), BAMSL’s current president.

Baltz joins BAMSL after serving as director of marketing at The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance Company since 2008. She has more than 20 years of experience in the legal industry, working with small and large firms, as a legal services provider and as a consultant. She previously was the marketing manager at Husch Blackwell and the director of marketing at Lashly & Baer, P.C.

“Having worked in the legal industry for many years, I have worked with BAMSL on many projects and partnerships,” Baltz said. “I have always held the organization, its employees and volunteers in the highest regard and I am honored to be asked to join their ranks. I am excited about the future of BAMSL and am looking forward to carrying on Zoe’s legacy of commitment and dedication to our community. I can’t wait to get started.”

Baltz is the former chair of the St. Louis Region Legal Marketing Association, and has been affiliated with the organization since 1998. She has been a member of the planning committee for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Justice for All Ball for nearly a decade, serving as chair twice.

Baltz holds both a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts from Webster University as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Additionally, she has been an important partner with BAMSL as The Bar Plan has been a BAMSL Sustaining Partner since May of 2017, and she often attends events and networks with BAMSL members. She also serves on BAMSL’s Lawyer Well-Being Committee.

Baltz also has volunteered her time over the years as a Girls on the Run coach, a school board member, athletic association board member, and has participated in numerous BAMSL community service events as well as the St. Liborius Legal Services Intake.

Baltz and her husband, Paul, have three children.

With more than 6,500 members in the St. Louis region, including attorneys, judges, paralegals and law firm administrators, The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) is the oldest and most respected voluntary bar association in the area. BAMSL exists to benefit its members as well as to serve the legal profession and the public at large. For more information, please visit www.bamsl.org.