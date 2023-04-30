Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representatives Gretchen Bangert, Kathy Steinhoff and Chris Dinkins as well as Brett Dinkins from Victory Enterprise.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 30, 2023
