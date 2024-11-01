Scott Faughn is joined by Kansas City politics reporters Mike Mahoney and Dave Helling, as well as Alderwoman Stephanie Bell and State Representative Keri Ingle.
This Week in Missouri Politics – Election Special
More from #MOGOVMore posts in #MOGOV »
More from 2024 ElectionsMore posts in 2024 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »