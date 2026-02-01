Scott Faughn travels to Truman State University for the TWMP College Tour. Scott is joined by Truman State President Susan Thomas. On the panel Scott is joined by Associate VP for Advancement Charles Hunsaker, student government president Alexis Peterson and Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin
This Week in Missouri Politics – February 1, 2026
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Press Release: Conservative Ryan Hagedorn Announces Candidacy For Missouri State House District 127
- Canceled: Legislators Delay State of Judiciary over Supreme Court Ruling
- TWMP Daily – Representative Dean Van Schoiack
- Legislators Eye MSHSAA Reform
- Opinion: A Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger Is Good for Missouri On Many Fronts
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Press Release: Conservative Ryan Hagedorn Announces Candidacy For Missouri State House District 127
- Canceled: Legislators Delay State of Judiciary over Supreme Court Ruling
- TWMP Daily – Representative Dean Van Schoiack
- Legislators Eye MSHSAA Reform
- Opinion: A Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger Is Good for Missouri On Many Fronts
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Conservative Ryan Hagedorn Announces Candidacy For Missouri State House District 127
- Canceled: Legislators Delay State of Judiciary over Supreme Court Ruling
- TWMP Daily – Representative Dean Van Schoiack
- Legislators Eye MSHSAA Reform
- Opinion: A Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger Is Good for Missouri On Many Fronts
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »