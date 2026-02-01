 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – February 1, 2026

By The Missouri Times on February 1, 2026

Scott Faughn travels to Truman State University for the TWMP College Tour. Scott is joined by Truman State President Susan Thomas. On the panel Scott is joined by Associate VP for Advancement Charles Hunsaker, student government president Alexis Peterson and Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin

