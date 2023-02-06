 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – February 5, 2023

By The Missouri Times on February 6, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Sen. Bill Eigel. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Mark Sharp from the 36th, Rep. Betsy Fogle from the 135th, Treasurer of the Missouri Republican Party Pat Thomas and Rep. Jamie Burger from the 148th.

