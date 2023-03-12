 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – March 12, 2023

By The Missouri Times on March 12, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representatives Keri Ingle, Betsy Fogle and David Casteel, as well as attorney Marc Ellinger.

